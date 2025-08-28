Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) CFO Sells $3,419,389.35 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after buying an additional 127,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after buying an additional 978,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after buying an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

