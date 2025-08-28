BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.45% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2,526.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 131.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $561,000.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,671,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 2.25.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTSG. TD Cowen began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

