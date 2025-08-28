Bruce Berkowitz Sells 81,000 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 81,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $4,087,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,454,024 shares in the company, valued at $830,270,051.04. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2,265.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 31.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

