BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.45% of BWX Technologies worth $40,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 705,648 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

BWXT opened at $165.74 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

