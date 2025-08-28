Caleres, Inc. $CAL Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caleres by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 1,201.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Up 3.0%

CAL opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.93 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.