California Water Service Group $CWT Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $47,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

