Camden National Corporation $CAC Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Camden National were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 65.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camden National by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Camden National by 29.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Camden National Corporation has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Research raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens raised Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

