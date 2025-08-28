Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $281,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of CLDX opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

