CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,613 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CECO

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,500. This represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,128,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.