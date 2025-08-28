CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,613 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $48.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.
Insider Activity
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,500. This represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,128,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
