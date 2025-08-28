Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 603,513 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Cemex worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cemex by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cemex during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cemex by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cemex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Cemex Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Cemex Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.