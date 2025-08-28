Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,651,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9%

CHTR opened at $269.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.67 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

