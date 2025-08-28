Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $5,015,636.01 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,015.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $4,954,610.43.

On Thursday, August 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NET opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.