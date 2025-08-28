Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $6,729,021.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $5,015,636.01.
  • On Friday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $4,954,610.43.
  • On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.
  • On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.
  • On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.
  • On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4%

NET opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of -603.63 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.