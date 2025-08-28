Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $6,729,021.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $5,015,636.01.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $4,954,610.43.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

NET opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of -603.63 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

