Comparing Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 6.83% 45.69% 3.62% Japan Airlines 6.35% 12.28% 4.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Air Canada and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 1 1 1 1 2.50 Japan Airlines 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $16.24 billion 0.26 $1.26 billion $2.74 5.18 Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.77 $706.45 million $0.92 11.67

This table compares Air Canada and Japan Airlines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines. Air Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Canada beats Japan Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 203 aircraft under the Air Canada brand name comprising 115 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, and 88 Airbus wide-body aircraft; 118 aircraft under the Air Canada Express brand name, including 25 Embraer 175, 15 Mitsubishi CRJ-200, 35 Mitsubishi CRJ-900, and 43 De Havilland Dash 8-400aircraft; and 40 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 17 Airbus A321 aircraft, 5 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 18 Airbus A319 aircraft. The company provides air cargo services in approximately 50 countries, including Toronto, Halifax, St. John's, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Quito, Lima, San Juan, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Bogotá, Madrid, Frankfurt, Basel, and Liege. In addition, it develops, operates, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean; and provides travel loyalty programs. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

