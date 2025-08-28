CPB Inc. $CPF Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CPB were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CPB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CPB in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CPB by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in CPB by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPB by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. CPB Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CPB Dividend Announcement

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. CPB had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.31%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CPB’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,596.41. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $92,890.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,342.33. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CPB in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CPB Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

