Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. $SPCE

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.65. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 17,828.03%.The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

