Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 19,937 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Wipro by 19.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Wipro by 44.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

