Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,082 Hyliion Holdings Corp. $HYLN

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 443,412 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3,622.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 437,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $296.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.73. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HYLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Hyliion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 222,798 shares in the company, valued at $349,792.86. This represents a 41.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

