Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,614,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 801.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

