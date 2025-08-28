Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,186 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Iamgold Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IAG stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Iamgold Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The business had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

