Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spire Global, Inc. $SPIR

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spire Global by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spire Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire Global news, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $1,594,839.75. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,614,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,773,937.75. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,557 shares of company stock worth $2,259,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

