Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 1,216,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,568,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 1,508,777 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,268,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 235,784 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 243,353 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $67,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 371,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,016.96. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $57,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 377,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,032.64. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock valued at $542,926. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

