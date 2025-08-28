Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

