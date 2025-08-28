Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

