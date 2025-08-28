Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 33,963 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,963 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Haleon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.23. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

