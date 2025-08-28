Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,854 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. $MITK

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,797,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.13. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $687,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,731.80. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

