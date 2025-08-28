Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. $EKSO

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Ekso Bionics worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
EKSO opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 75.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EKSO
Ekso Bionics Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EKSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.