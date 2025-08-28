Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. $EKSO

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Ekso Bionics worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 75.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2,025.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ekso Bionics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.50.

Ekso Bionics Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

