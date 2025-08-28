Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,730 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Plug Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.97 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.