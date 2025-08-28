Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 172,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,252,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 27.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

