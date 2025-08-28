CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

