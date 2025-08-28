CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1742 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.