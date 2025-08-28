CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
USTB stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
