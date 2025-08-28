CW Advisors LLC Buys 5,895 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 151,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 429.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

