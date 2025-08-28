CW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

