CW Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.