CW Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OPENLANE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 323,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,586,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 219,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 32.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,021 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in OPENLANE by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 126,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

