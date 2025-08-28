CW Advisors LLC Invests $547,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,631.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

