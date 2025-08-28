CW Advisors LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

