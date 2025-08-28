CW Advisors LLC Purchases 801 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in F5 by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $317.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.34 and a 12 month high of $334.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.87.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $3,347,605. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

