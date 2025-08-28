CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

