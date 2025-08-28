CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,223,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

AGI opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

