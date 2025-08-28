CW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $401.50 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

