CW Advisors LLC Takes $534,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,374,000 after acquiring an additional 151,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.10.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

