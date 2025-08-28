CW Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after buying an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $120,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,955,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,054 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $59,627,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 2.5%

EQT stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Melius Research began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.