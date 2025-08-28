DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DAQO New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. DAQO New Energy has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 65.64%.The business had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

