Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,147 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 313.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 80.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carter’s by 45.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE CRI opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

