Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in EVgo Inc. $EVGO

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,542 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EVgo were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.00 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGO opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.33. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

