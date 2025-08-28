Deutsche Bank AG Has $407,000 Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ETWO

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,874,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 473,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period.
E2open Parent Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of ETWO opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.78.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
