Deutsche Bank AG Has $407,000 Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ETWO

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,874,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 473,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ETWO opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 104.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ETWO

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.