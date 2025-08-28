Deutsche Bank AG Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Immunome were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMNM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Immunome by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Immunome by 140.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,572.70. The trade was a 15.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of IMNM opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

