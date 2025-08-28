Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,873 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

