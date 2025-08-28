Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,729 Shares of Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 408.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 342.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBCP opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $689.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,202.64. This trade represents a 9.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,813.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. The trade was a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

